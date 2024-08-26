B.C. man charged with fleeing police, trying to disarm officer

RCMP say man crashed his vehicle after fleeing traffic stop, then took off on foot

A New Westminster man has been charged with seven criminal offences after he allegedly assaulted and attempted to disarm a peace officer in North Vancouver last week.

The BC Prosecution Service formally laid the charges against 45-year-old Benjamin Kohlman on Friday (Aug. 23).

That same night, around 9 p.m., RCMP say they were called out for a report someone driving erratically on Highway 1 westbound near Mountain Highway. Officers attempted to pull over the reported vehicle, a red Dodge Caravan, but RCMP say the driver continued past them.

The van was later found crashed into a sidewalk near Lonsdale Avenue and West 22nd Street. RCMP say the driver fled on foot.

When officers caught up to the man, they say he assaulted them and attempted to disarm one of them before they managed to arrest him. One officer was taken to hospital and later released.

Kohlman is charged with one count each of dangerous driving, fleeing a peace officer, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and disarming a peace officer, as well as two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

RCMP say he remains in custody. He appeared in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Monday and is set appear again on Sept. 9.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who witnessed the scene or has footage of it to contact them.

