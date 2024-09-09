 Skip to content
B.C. man charged with sex assault connected to 'cleansing ritual': RCMP

Man allegedly told victim the ritual would improve her health and life
Black Press Media Staff
Burnaby RCMP say a 56-year-old man was charged with sexual assault on Aug. 23 after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately during a 'cleansing ritual'. (Black Press Media file photo)

A B.C. man has been charged with sexual assault after he allegedly touched a young woman inappropriately during what he sold to her as a 'cleansing ritual.'

The BC Prosecution Service approved the charge against 56-year-old Tianjin Gong on Aug. 23. 

Earlier in the month, on Aug. 5, Burnaby RCMP say they received a sexual assault report. A 29-year-old woman told police she had been in Crystal Mall when a man approached her and told her he was a Taoist Master and Chinese medicine practitioner who could improve her health and life with a so-called 'cleansing ritual.'

The woman told police she accepted the man's offer and drove with him to a separate location. There, the man allegedly performed the ritual and touched the young woman inappropriately.  

Gong was arrested at a mall in Richmond on Aug. 22 and charged the next day. He has been released from custody, but remains under a number of conditions, including not to contact the victim or leave the province. 

Burnaby RCMP say their investigation into the incident is ongoing. 


 

