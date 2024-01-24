 Skip to content
B.C. man dies in skiing incident at Whistler Blackcomb

Spokesperson says ski patrol responded to incident in Sapphire Bowl
Lauren Collins
Whistler Blackcomb has confirmed a 62-year-old skiier is dead following a “serious incident” in Sapphire Bowl on Jan. 19, 2024. Skiers and snowboarders make their way down Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler, B.C., on Monday March 8, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 62-year-old skiier is dead after a “serious incident” in Whistler on Jan. 19.

Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol responded to a ski incident in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area located in Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park, where they found the man. The 62-year-old received emergency care and an evaluation from an on-duty physician at the site, but he died at the scene and was transported off Blackcomb Mountain.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Belinda Trembath, Whistler Blackcomb COO.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for further information.

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's national team, after my journalism career took me across B.C. since I was 19 years old.
