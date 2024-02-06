B.C. man fined $6K after moose head, other dead wildlife found in freezer

Travais Galbraith pleaded guilty in January, also given 2-year hunting ban

A Prince George man faces a $6,000 penalty and a two-year hunting ban following a 2021 investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Travais Galbraith pleaded guilty in January to various offences under the Wildlife Act, including the unlawful possession of dead wildlife and failing to comply with compulsory inspection requirements, and violations related to the unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon, according to a social media post Monday (Feb. 5).

In the fall of 2021, conservation officers received information that someone had illegally shot a mountain goat in the wrong Limited Entry Authorization hunting zone near McBride.

In December of that year, officers searched a Prince George home. During the search, officers found and seized brass knuckles, a freezer filled with meat and wildlife parts, as well as the heads of a bull moose and a mountain goat.

