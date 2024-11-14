B.C. man man sentenced for trafficking in bear paws after Lower Mainland tip

Abbotsford man collared by undercover Conservation Officers gets $8,600 fine

A man who was trying to purchase bear parts in Maple Ridge has been given a hefty financial penalty.

Hong Tao Yang, 52, of Abbotsford pleaded guilty in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Nov. 13 to two counts of trafficking in black bear paws and one count of trafficking in wildlife. He received a penalty and victim surcharge of $8,625.

Yang was arrested by Conservation Officers as part of a planned enforcement operation targeting the illegal trafficking of wildlife parts.

The offences took place in Maple Ridge between October 2022 and October 2023. The investigation began after the COS received a tip from the public about someone looking to buy bear paws. Conservation Officers arrested him in October 2023.

“We know black markets for wildlife parts exist in B.C. and beyond, including overseas. Putting a stop to this unlawful trade is a priority for the COS,” said Conservation officer Insp. Kyle Ackles at the time.

Bear paws and other parts are sometimes sought for use in traditional medicine. Depending on the species and type of part, prices can vary significantly, from several hundred dollars to several thousand, said the COS.

Wildlife trafficking has serious impacts to our wildlife populations. The COS investigates reports of wildlife trafficking. Reports can be made to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.