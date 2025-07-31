 Skip to content
B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for making illegal firearms

Adrian Picketts-Yoxall pled guilty on March 24, 2025
Jordy Cunningham
Kamloops' Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail on Wednesday, July 30 for manufacturing firearms and firearm possession.(CFSEU-BC/Contributed)

A Kamloops man is set to spend three and a half years behind bars for manufacturing illegal firearms.

Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 30 for:

  • Firearms Manufacturing;
  • Possession of a Firearm contrary to order.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – BC (CFSEU-BC) started its investigation into the matter in Dec. 2021. A month later, Picketts-Yoxall was arrested and a warrant was executed at his Heffley Creek residence in northern Kamloops, where the following items were seized:

  • Tactical style shotgun;
  • Ammunition and magazines;
  • 3D Printer used in the manufacturing of firearms;
  • 3 Receivers printed using the aforementioned 3D printer;
  • Body armour.

On Oct. 10, 2023, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the following charges:

  • Two counts of Firearms Manufacturing;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon;
  • Unsafe storage of a non-restricted firearm;
  • Possession of a firearm contrary to order;
  • Unauthorized possession of a non-restricted Firearm.

At that time, Picketts-Yoxall was at large. While it's unknown when he was found, he pleaded guilty on Mar. 24, 2025.

“The illegal manufacture of firearms poses a serious threat to our communities," said CFSEU-BC media relations officer Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha. "This sentencing sends a clear message - we will not tolerate the production of untraceable weapons."

