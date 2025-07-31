B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for making illegal firearms

A Kamloops man is set to spend three and a half years behind bars for manufacturing illegal firearms.
Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 30 for:
- Firearms Manufacturing;
- Possession of a Firearm contrary to order.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – BC (CFSEU-BC) started its investigation into the matter in Dec. 2021. A month later, Picketts-Yoxall was arrested and a warrant was executed at his Heffley Creek residence in northern Kamloops, where the following items were seized:
- Tactical style shotgun;
- Ammunition and magazines;
- 3D Printer used in the manufacturing of firearms;
- 3 Receivers printed using the aforementioned 3D printer;
- Body armour.
On Oct. 10, 2023, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the following charges:
- Two counts of Firearms Manufacturing;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Unsafe storage of a non-restricted firearm;
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order;
- Unauthorized possession of a non-restricted Firearm.
At that time, Picketts-Yoxall was at large. While it's unknown when he was found, he pleaded guilty on Mar. 24, 2025.
“The illegal manufacture of firearms poses a serious threat to our communities," said CFSEU-BC media relations officer Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha. "This sentencing sends a clear message - we will not tolerate the production of untraceable weapons."