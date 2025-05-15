B.C. man working to Krush Kancer with cross-country motorbike ride

Steve Seelinger fundraising for Canadian Cancer Society in honour of late wife

After losing his wife to the brutal disease, a Sicamous man is riding to Krush Kancer.

Steve Seelinger, whose wife died of breast cancer Nov. 24, 2024, will be riding his motorbike across country to Nova Scotia on his Koast to Koast Krush Kancer Ride in support of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS). He'd been planning the ride since Christmas as the couple had planned to make the trip prior to her getting sick.

“We were both avid motorcyclists. She rode her own bike a lot of years... we planned to do this trip then she got ill and couldn’t do it," Seelinger said. "I promised her I’d take her, so I am.”

The idea of dedicating the ride to cancer came later, just a couple of months ago on a contemplative rainy day when he thought, “how many people have been not touched by cancer in their life and the answer is no one, everybody has been.”

“So I figured, well, why not try to do some good, give back a little bit. I’m going anyway so... “

On May 13, Seelinger created a fundraising page with the society at krushkancer.ca and is already at $500 of his $10,000 goal, with 100 per cent of the profits raised going directly to the CCS. He assured donors and supporters that he is funding the trip itself completely out of pocket and doesn't "touch a penny" of the money raised.

While he's appealing to everyone for support, Seelinger is focusing particularly on the biking world because that was his and his wife's passion, and the knows that demographic is "a pretty big world."

"So I’m targeting people like that just to spread the word," he said. "And hopefully if I can make a little bit of money for the Canadian Cancer Society, maybe I’ll have a little bit of impact and help save a child’s life or something like that.”

Seelinger was first affected by cancer at 18 when his 14-year-old sister was diagnosed, coincidentally in Port Coquitlam, the same town that Terry Fox lived, and a few years ahead of his own battle with cancer. She too had her leg amputated and was then taken to Harvard University in Boston for further treatment.

While she was there, Seelinger said it “really, really impacted me as a young man speaking to world renowned doctors and learning about what cancer is... and why they can’t cure it.”

He had further friends and family also affected by the disease, but none that had quite the same impact as losing his wife, best friend and partner of 35 years.

“She was my saviour in life... and then I lose her. It’s terrible,” he said. “I don’t know how to explain it, it’s a very difficult thing. So I’m doing this for her, I’m doing it for me for self-healing and I’m doing it, as I said, hopefully to raise a little bit of money and make a difference if I can.”

Seelinger will be hitting the road on June 14, but has no set itinerary or timeline, just his final destination of a specific beach in Nova Scotia, where he was born, that he had taken his wife about 15 years ago.

“We had the old sunset picnic with lobster and wine on the beach type thing,” he recalled. “And that’s my destination. That’s where I’m going.”

To help raise awareness on his journey, Seelinger has had graphics put on his bike, a banner sign to put on his pack, and will have flyers, decals and business cards to distribute along the way to help battle "an awful disease."

“I believe in life that if you have negativity you have to turn that negativity into positivity, if you can do it, if you have the ability to do that because there’s no point in putting your head in the sand," he said. "And there again, this ride that I’m doing, the facts revolve around a very negative thing and the passing of a very special person, but now hopefully it’s going to turn into a positive thing.”