B.C. man’s dog stolen after car nabbed with pup inside of it: police

Owner hoping to reunite with 6-year-old border collie, ‘Zoey’

A six-year-old border collie named “Zoey” was sitting in the backseat of her owner’s car in New Westminster when thieves took off with the vehicle in the middle of the night.

The city’s police department says it received a call about the dual theft in the early hours of Monday morning (Jan. 15). The owner told officers he had his 2012 black Fiat 500 Sport parked in the 800-block of Carnarvon Street – a shopping complex near the Fraser River – when it, and the pup inside, were stolen at around 12:50 a.m.

“Zoey’s owner is extremely upset and understandably he’s concerned for the well-being of his beloved pet,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are asking anyone with information to reach out to them. Anyone who spots the stolen car or Zoey is told to call 911.

Zoey is described as a brown and white border collie with a red nose and a collar. The license plate of the stolen Fiat is TT2 51D.

READ ALSO: Tea-tasting sting led to B.C. murder conviction, charges of rights violations