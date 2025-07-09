B.C. mayor featured in Jeopardy! game show clue

Surrey's Brenda Locke had fun with it – despite the contestants not getting it right

Surrey's mayor had no clue that she was a clue.

Those who watched Jeopardy! on television Tuesday night but didn't know the correct question to a clue related to Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke learned that "her worship's" title is of course also "mayor."

Contestants on the wildly popular and long-standing game show were posed the following puzzler on the July 8 episode, which aired on Chek TV: "IN CANADA, HIS OR HER WORSHIP IS FOR PEOPLE WITH THIS GOVERNMENT JOB, LIKE SCOTT GILLINGHAM OF WINNIPEG & SURREY, B.C.'S BRENDA LOCKE."

They were to reply with a "what is" question to the clue. Scott replied "What is MP?", Dan replied "What is minister?" and Elise declined.

The program was aired in Canada and the U.S.

"We didn't know, it was a big surprise, all of a sudden they said we're sending you something in the mail and they sent us the question," a bemused Locke told the Now-Leader before the program aired at 7:30 p.m. on CHEK TV.

Why her? "They didn't tell us anything, they just said you're in a Jeopardy! question."

Was it a good omen, even if the contestants didn't get it right?

"Of course it is, I'll take any omen I can get," she chuckled. "The question is too easy for a Canadian but yeah, it's the American one.

"It's a pretty cool thing to have, though, to be a Jeopardy! question. Who'd have thought?"