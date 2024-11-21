B.C. mental health branch calls for spending hike after report

CMHA calls for government to write mental health care into federal law following release of first-of-kind report on state of mental health in Canada

Not enough spending, trailing other countries.

Those were two of the significant findings in the State of Mental Health in Canada 2024 report, released by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Tuesday, Nov. 19. The CMHA hopes to provide an in-depth look at Canada's mental health system, and how people are faring in every province and territory.

Among the findings is that no jurisdiction is spending enough on mental health, in part because they’re not obliged to. Provinces and territories are only spending an average of 6.3 per cent of their overall health budgets on mental health, which leaves Canada lagging behind many peer countries (15 per cent in France, 11 per cent in Germany, nine per cent in the UK and Sweden).

This doesn’t even meet the level of spending called for in Canada’s own, stale-dated mental health strategy.

“The report highlights that there needs to be significant investment in mental health services and strategies, particularly at a time when we know that a growing number of Canadians, including in the North Okanagan, are being impacted by mental health,” said Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon and District.

In total, this report showcases 24 indicators of the state of mental health in Canada, from how much is being spent on care, to rates of suicide and levels of discrimination against people with mental health concerns — all broken down province and territory.

The most recent statistics from the report show that the mental health of Canadians is three times worse than before COVID-19, and millions of people can’t get the care they need.

“The report tells us that people receive drastically different care depending on their home province or territory, and that people across Canada are doing worse in some places, particularly in the north and in rural parts of Canada, and distress is higher among Indigenous and racialized populations,” said Dr. Leyna Lowe, national senior research and policy analyst with CMHA National and the lead author of the report.

However, the report also highlights promising innovations, like universal mental health care in Nova Scotia, significant investments in mental health promotion in B.C. and addictions treatment in Alberta. And through a series of actionable recommendations, this report gives decision makers a roadmap to better mental health care.

“Here in the North Okanagan, we have made positive strides towards mental health for all," said Payson. "These actions have included preserving and improving critical affordable housing stock, providing employment services to people in recovery, and providing rights-based advice for those experiencing involuntary treatment under the Mental Health Act.

"In the past year, we have also launched new peer support and counselling to young people in the community. Our branch will continue to pivot and innovate to ensure that our programs are meeting North Okanagan residents where they are at in their mental health journey. We will also continue to urge all levels of government to join us in ensuring access to mental health care.”

CMHA is calling on the federal government to write mental health care into federal law.

The federal government must also prioritize the mental health and well-being of Canadians by investing 12 per cent of health care spending in mental health, addictions, and substance use services.

For more information about the report, visit cmha.ca/somh. To learn more about CMHA Vernon and District, visit cmhavernon.ca.