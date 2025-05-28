 Skip to content
B.C. minimum wage jumps to $17.85 an hour, effective June 1

Yearly wage increase of 2.6 per cent tied to inflation
Black Press Media Staff
web1_cash
Minimum wages go up on June 1. (File Photo)

Many B.C. workers will be getting a pay bump this Sunday with the province's general minimum wage set to increase from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour.

The affects about 130,000 workers, according to the latest available statistics, from 2024.

This is the fourth year of wage increases, but the first to use new wage laws adopted in February 2024 that tie yearly increases to inflation.

This makes for a 2.6 per cent raise, which will also apply to rates for resident caretakers, live in support workers, live-in camp leaders and certain app-based gig workers.

Agricultural piece rates for agricultural harvesters will also go up by 2.6 per cent, but not until Dec. 31 to ensure producers don't need to change rates mid-season.

 

 

 

 

