B.C. minister addresses Penticton encampment: 'Not a good place'

New funding is soon expected to be directed to Penicton in response to the homeless encampment

B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon on Thursday (June 5) committed to sending additional resources to Penticton as the community contends with a large encampment of unhoused individuals off Highway 97.

Kahlon addressed the encampment — located off Fairview Road and under the provincial government's jurisdiction — after an unrelated affordable housing announcement in Penticton.

"We understand the urgency," Kahlon stated. "We'll be coming in with a lot more resources to support people."

The minister said he had a "pretty frank and honest" conversation on Thursday morning with Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Penticton Indian Chief Greg Gabriel about the encampment.

Provincial resources in response to the encampment have been finalized and should be announced within the next two weeks, Kahlon said.

"It's been made clear to us and we've acknowledged that the province is going to have to play a leadership role when it comes to addressing that encampment," Kahlon added. "That site right now is not a good place for people. It's not safe for them or the community."

In a statement, Bloomfield and Gabriel both confirmed they expect new funding to tackle the situation.

The two elected officials have lobbied for months to the provincial government to find a solution to the encampment.

"This support reflects the strength of our partnerships and marks a critical milestone in our shared work to ensure all residents have access to safety, stability and services," the city's statement reads.

Last weekend, on May 31, non-profit organization 100 More Homes Penticton hosted a community clean-up at the encampment after a large industrial-sized bin was delivered to the site.