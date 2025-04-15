B.C. Minister asks British Columbians to 'hold the line' on U.S. travel

California, among the five most visited states by Canadians, urging them to come visit

A new campaign hopes British Columbians will do some California Dreamin' but a B.C. minister said the campaign shows that the travel boycott of the United States is working.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new campaign targeting B.C. tourists Monday. But B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, who coordinates B.C.'s response to American tariffs, said the campaign comes in reaction to Canadians curtailing their travel to the United States and urged them to continue.

"My message to British Columbians, to Canadians, is 'hold the line, it's working,'" he said. "There is a reason why there is an ad campaign run by California. There is a reason why there are ads being run by U.S. states. It is because Canadians have responded with a clear message — 'We are not the 51st state.' We are not going to take this lightly and we believe all the tariffs should come off."

Canada is the top source of international visitors to the United States, with 20.4 million visits in 2024, generating $20.5 billion in spending and supporting 140,000 American jobs, according to information released by the U.S. Travel Association in February 2025. The association also warned that the five most visited states by Canadians — Florida, California, Nevada, New York and Texas — could see declines in retail and hospitality revenue, because shopping is the top leisure activity for Canadian visitors.

Available figures from several sources already show a significant decline in the number of Canadians travelling or planning to travel to the United States. According to according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, crossings into the United States from Canada dropped by about 32 per cent (some 864,000 travellers) in March compared to the same month a year ago.

According to OAG Aviation Worldwide Limited, plane bookings on Canada/US routes are down by 70 per cent compared to the same period last year. According to OAG, airline capacity between Canada and the U.S. has declined through October 2025 with the most significant cuts occurring during the peak travel months of July and August.

Notably, one family not travelling to the United States this summer is the family of Premier David Eby, who had announced last month that he had cancelled his family's planned trip to Disneyland.

Kahlon's interpretation of California's campaign can also be read as evidence that B.C. no longer distinguishes between states governed by Republicans and Democrats like Newsom.

"I appreciate the governor's message, that he appreciates the way we have supported them through forest fires, how important our industries are for them for building back from that," he said. "But clearly, it's a response to what's happening from Canadians."

While conversations continue, the impacts of American tariffs are becoming more evident, he added. Until the United States removes all tariffs, all U.S. states have to face similar pressure.

"It's unfortunate," he said. "We don't want to be here. This has a massive impact, so we are responding in kind."

Kahlon also said he has heard from individuals fearful about ending up in the wrong places.

"There's fear that they don't want to end up in El Salvador by mistake," he said.

Kahlon was referring to reporting that the United States has been sending individuals to that country notwithstanding their legal status in the United States.

This prospect has inspired satirical news stories in places like the Beaverton, which headlined one of its stories: "US campaign entices Canada tourists: 'Come visit America and also maybe El Salvador!'"

Kahlon said this form of comedy contains an element of truth.

"Right now, we have seen Canadian citizens, British Columbia (residents) being picked up, put into detention."

Kahlon was referring to 35-year-old Jasmine Mooney, whom U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers had detained for almost two weeks in March, while trying to cross the border with a job offer and visa paperwork in her possession. Mooney has subsequently described her treatment as "inhumane."

Newsom had announced California's campaign Monday in a post on social media.

“Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans," Newsom said alluding to U.S. President Donald Trump. "California is the ultimate playground — over 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset, from our iconic beaches and national parks to world-class wine, food, and outdoor adventure — there’s something here for everyone. Canada, come experience our California Love.”

Newsom's office said the campaign extends California's current tourism marketing worth $5.2 million (U.S.) aimed at Canadian tourists. California had announced the campaign on the same day as Newsom and Premier David Eby met virtually for 30 minutes, during which they discussed several issues.

They include the lumber industry and the related issue of affordable housing, national transportation corridors and measures to accelerate major projects, according to a read-out from Newsom's office. It is not clear whether Newsom lobbied Eby to reconsider his decision.

When asked whether he would make a similar decision as Eby, Kahlon said his basketball-playing son won't be going to tournaments in the U.S.

"I feel really bad, but he won't be going and I have encouraged the team to not take the (rest of the) team there. So we all have to do this."

Kahlon also pointed to alternatives available in B.C.

"Here we have Hollywood North. Here we Napa North. Here, if you want to enjoy wine, go to the Interior."

He added now is the time to enjoy the beauty of Canada.

"People are doing that and...that makes very proud."