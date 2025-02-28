B.C. minister calls on provinces to reduce barriers as Canada faces 'crisis'

Jobs Minister Diane Gibson is expected to update the public on negotiations Friday afternoon

The minister representing B.C. at discussions to reduce inter-provincial trade barriers said Thursday the country faces a moment of crisis as the United States prepares to impose tariffs next month.

"We are all coming together at the table (Friday) to meet this moment of crisis," B.C.'s Jobs Minister Diane Gibson said. "We are in uncharted territory with...the tariff threats that are coming from the Trump and the Republican administration and we are there to meet that crisis. (We) know that job losses are already being experienced both sides of the border and we are here in the spirit of of trying unlock economic development."

Gibson made these comments prior to meeting with her provincial counterparts to reduce exemptions in the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. Speaking with Black Press Media prior to the meeting, Gibson said B.C. would like to see what she called "significant progress on really, really reducing those exemptions."

She praised the federal government's Feb. 21 decision to reduce its own list of exemptions to 19 from 39. Gibson said Thursday she could not speak about changes B.C. would be prepared to make, but promised an update Friday afternoon. She acknowledged B.C. has exceptions, but less than other provinces.

The second main issue concerns the mutual recognition of goods, services and labour credentials. Gibson Thursday echoed comments from Premier David Eby that B.C. is committed to mutual recognition, adding that B.C. has been at the forefront of this issue, even before the tariff threats.

Nova Scotia earlier tabled legislation that would ease mutual recognition. If similar legislation is required for B.C. to follow that lead, it would do so, Gibson said.

A report from the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade released this week calls on provinces to implement several measures: mutually recognize all goods, services and labour credentials; universalize the sale of products; and nationalize direct-to-consumer beer and alcohol sales. The report also calls on provinces to reduce red tape and forego non-tariff barriers for inter-provincial infrastructure.

The report indicates such a commitment would streamline projects, boost investment confidence and foster cooperation.

"Canada’s internal trade barriers present significant challenges to economic growth, business competitiveness, and consumer choice," it reads. "Despite the existence of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), which was implemented in 2017 to reduce inter-provincial trade restrictions, businesses still face regulatory fragmentation, inconsistent standards, and sector-specific barriers."

Primary concerns for B.C.'s businesses according to the report, are various quotas and the cost and availability of transportation. The report notes removing barriers could boost provincial GDP by 2.8 per cent and Canada's GDP by four per cent.

Werner Antweiler, associate professor at UBC's Sauder School of Business and chair in international trade policy, said the recommendations are sensible and align with the general desire to remove such barriers.