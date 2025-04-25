B.C. mom offers new approach to help find missing adults

Alina Durham has been trying for 3 years to get missing-adult alert in place in honour of late daughter Shaelene Bell

A Chilliwack mom who has been trying for years to get a missing-adult alert in place in honour of her late daughter is now taking a slightly different approach to her proposal.

Alina Durham is the mother of Shaelene Keeler Bell, a woman who went missing in Chilliwack in 2021 at the age of 23 and was found dead more than four months later in the Fraser River near Coquitlam.

For more than three years, Durham has written to ministers, MLAs, MPs, the RCMP and countless others in hopes of getting an new alert in place, similar to an Amber Alert, but for adults who go missing under suspicious circumstances.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl and former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon both supported Durham's efforts, presenting petitions in the House of Commons and B.C. Legislature.

Most recently, she wrote to Garry Begg, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, proposing that instead of creating a new missing-adult alert, the wording of the current Amber Alert should be changed.

"I propose that we keep the Amber Alert in B.C. in place but add the following: use only the word 'victim' not 'child'; (and) follow the strict criteria of the alert and make it for an abducted child and an abducted adult," Durham wrote, in part.

Alina Durham holds a photo of her daughter Shaelene Bell in her home on Jan. 12, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

She added there is a "myth and concern" that too many activations are overwhelming our Alert Ready system.

"Evidence-based statistics show otherwise," Durham said.

According to canadasmissing.ca, B.C. activated five Amber Alerts between 2022 and 2024. There were a total of three from 2015 to 2016, and zero activations from 2017 to 2021.

She pointed out there are countless other alerts used throughout North America for youth and adults who go missing, including: the Clear Alert (for missing, kidnapped or abducted adults, or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death), Silver Alert (seniors), Endangered Missing Advisory/Alert (person with developmental disability), Blue Alert (police officer), Ashanti Alert (over 17 years old with special needs), Ebony Alert (ages 12 to 25), and Feather Alert (missing Indigenous person), to name a few.

Durham said these, along with other alert systems, have proven successful.

"What we can do is learn from others who have already activated these alerts."

Additionally, RCMP have the final say on whether the alert goes out or not.

She said it's “mind boggling” that it's hard enough for B.C. or Canada to put one new alert in place when other places have several.

"I always told Shaelene actions speak louder than words. It's up to all of us to work together and do our utmost best. The good news is we have everything to succeed," Durham said.