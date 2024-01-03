B.C. mother who smothered daughter to death has died in prison

Lisa Batstone was serving time for the 2nd-degree murder of 8-year-old Teagan

The South Surrey mother convicted of second degree murder in the 2014 smothering death of her eight year-old daughter has died in jail.

A Jan. 3 Correctional Service of Canada release confirmed that Lisa Batstone, 50, died while in custody at Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford on Jan. 1, 2024.

No cause of death has been released.

“At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on September 3, 2019, for second degree murder,” the release said. “The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.”

Police discovered Batstone with the body of her daughter Teagan on Dec. 10, 2014, in the back of a car that was stuck in a ditch in a cul-de-sac off Crescent Road.

Batstone, who had previously attempted suicide, claimed that she had intended to end her life and had killed Teagan to save her the pain of psychological and emotional abuse at the hands of her ex-husband.

Convicted in 2019, Batstone received a sentence of life without eligibility for parole for 15 years, imposed by trial judge Justice Catherine Murray.

READ MORE: Lisa Batstone fails in appeal of 15-year sentence for daughter’s murder

A bid to overturn her conviction failed in the fall of 2021, when appeal-court judges found that the trial judge had not erred in her conclusion that Batstone had intended to kill her daughter.

In May of 2022 Batstone’s lawyers also failed in a further attempt to appeal her sentence.

Batstone’s counsel team, headed by lawyer Eric Gottardi, had argued for the sentence to be reduced to eligibility for parole after 10 years.

They claimed that Murray had not given sufficient consideration to the role mental disorders and intoxication had played in Batstone’s actions, and that the sentencing was also invalid due to errors of fact Murray had made about the plastic bag used to suffocate Batstone’s daughter Teagan and the length of time it had taken.

Murray’s sentencing decision was upheld by the judgment.

It found that errors of fact and “misapprehensions” that Murray had about how the crime might have been committed had not affected the verdict that Batstone’s killing of her daughter was deliberate, or the subsequent sentencing.

The judgment found that Murray had given due consideration to mental disorders Batstone was experiencing that were raised by defence experts during the trial, and had, correctly, focused on “determining her mental state at the time of the act.”

It also supported Murray’s finding that Batstone’s actions before and after the crime were “purposeful and goal-directed” – including leaving a letter and notes prior to unsuccessful attempts to commit suicide that blamed her ex-husband and others for what she had done.

– files from Tracy Holmes