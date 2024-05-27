B.C. motorcyclist attacked, cars slashed, attempted murder charge laid

Police say officer also assaulted in North Vancouver incident

Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder and other offences after he allegedly used a knife to slash cars, then attacked a motorcyclist riding in North Vancouver, B.C., over the weekend.

RCMP say they received several reports Saturday afternoon about a man with a knife near an intersection south of the Deep Cove neighbourhood.

A statement issued by police spokesman Cst. Mansoor Sahak says the man damaged a number of cars before striking the motorcyclist on the helmet and causing him to fall off his bike near Mount Seymour Parkway and Deep Cove Road.

Sahak says a passing motorist helped the rider, who suffered minor injuries.

The statement says numerous officers arrived on the scene within minutes and took the suspect into custody, where the man allegedly assaulted an officer.

Police say the man from North Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief, assaulting a police officer, and weapon possession.

