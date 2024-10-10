B.C. Mountie mom and son share shift before she retires

Trailblazer Corporal Madonna Saunderson caps off 38 years of dedicated service by working with her son in Terrace

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, a Mountie of 38 years, had one request before retirement.

"The last of my career bucket list is to work a shift with my son," she said in a Terrace RCMP press release.

Son Constable John Saunderson followed in her footsteps, becoming a Mountie in 2023, with his first post being in Terrace.

On Oct. 7, 2024, Corporal Saunderson passed the torch, getting to partner up with her son and patrol the city together.

Originally from Newfoundland, Saunderson joined the RCMP in 1986 and was posted in Prince George where she spent five years working general duty.

She transferred to Fraser Lake in 1991 where she broke down barriers as the detachment's first female police officer.

By 1998, she had transferred back to Prince George. She stayed there for the next 18 years, this time in traffic services. During this time, Saunderson was promoted from Constable to Corporal and became the road supervisor for the provincial team.

After 30 years of uniform and shift work, she transferred into BC RCMP Communications as the media relations officer for the North District, while remaining in Prince George.

For them, being able to work a shift together represents both a legacy of service and the bond between a mother and son.