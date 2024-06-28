B.C. moves to protect 300 hectares of old growth with $50M from feds

Sites are on Pender Island, the centre coast, Greater Victoria and Comox Valley

The province says it's protecting more than 300 hectares of wildlife and critical old growth in eight sites with federal funding.

B.C.'s Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Ministry announced Friday (June 28) that through the Old Growth Nature Fund, Environment and Climate Change Canada is providing $50 million to B.C. over three years to protect old-growth forest areas.

A release says about $7.9 million from the Old Growth Nature Fund and $8.2 million from private donors and organizations were used to purchase privately owned lands.

The provincial government, the federal government and seven land trust conservancy organizations worked together to secure critical old-growth and habitat for species at the eight sites.

The eight sites total 316 hectares and were selected based on recommendations from land trusts and conservancies:

• 75 hectares in Kwiakah, Philips Arm, in the central coast, for a total of $1.27 million, with $573,461 from the Nature Conservancy of Canada

• 76.9 hectares in Crescent Spur, near McBride, for a total of $840,350, with $370,175 from Nature Trust of B.C.

• 68.5 hectares in Bear Hill in Saanich, for a total of $2.54 million, with $72,897 from Habitat Acquisition Trust

• 42 hectares in Talking Trees Nature Reserve on Galiano Island, for a total of $1.77 million with the Galiano Conservancy Association

• 68.5 hectares in east Sooke, for a total of $5.46 million, with $1.56 million from BC Parks Foundation

• 32 hectares in Puntledge River in Comox, for a total of $2 million, with the Comox Valley Land Trust

• 4.1 hectares in Osprey Ridge Nature Reserve on Pender Island, for $620,800, with the Pender Islands Conservancy Association

• 14.6 hectares in Vulture Ridge Nature Reserve on Pender Island, for a total of $1.33 million, with $936,850 from the Pender Islands Conservancy Association

The ministry says the province has allocated about $31 million from the Old Growth Nature fund to "help protect old growth areas from harvesting or development, directly supporting the implementation of the Old Growth Strategic Review."

The fund agreement was signed in 2023 by the province and Environment and Climate Change Canada.