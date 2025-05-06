 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. MP selected as interim NDP leader

The Vancouver Kingsway MP has held his seat since first being elected in 2008
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
250506-bpd-ndp-interim-leader
Vancouver Kingsway MP Don Davies has been selected as the federal NDP's interim leader. Former leader Jagmeet Singh stepped down on election night after placing third in his riding of Burnaby Central.(DonDavies/X)

B.C. MP Don Davies is the interim leader of the federal NDP. 

The NDP's federal council, in consultation with the caucus, selected the Vancouver Kingsway MP Monday night (May 5). Davies will work with the caucus, council and party members to prepare for the leadership race in the months ahead.

Davies has held the riding of Vancouver Kingsway since 2008.

Davies replaces Jagmeet Singh, who stepped down as party leader on election night, April 28, after failing to be elected in his riding of Burnaby Central. He placed third in votes. 

Singh served as NDP leader since 2017 and served as MP for Burnaby South from 2019 to 2025.

"Jagmeet Singh led the party with courage, compassion, and a clear commitment to improving life for working people. Under his leadership, millions of Canadians gained access to child care and dental care, and millions more now receive free diabetes medication and birth control. His legacy has and will continue to change lives and be felt for generations," the release from the NDP said. 

Only seven NDP MPs were elected April 28, down 18 seats from the 25 elected in 2021. Twelve seats are needed in the House of Commons to be a "recognized party" for the purposes of parliamentary proceedings.

The NDP went into the election with 24 seats – with half of them in B.C. Only three B.C. NDP MPs were re-elected. 

“While the recent election results were not what we hoped for, our commitment to building a better Canada has never been stronger," NDP president Mary Shortall said. "With a renewed sense of purpose, we will hold the government to account and keep fighting for the issues we heard about on doorsteps across the country – public health care, affordable homes, good jobs, and making the ultra-rich finally pay their fair share."

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

Jagmeet Singh to step down as NDP leader, loses B.C. seat
Jagmeet Singh to step down as NDP leader, loses B.C. seat
BLOG: Carney becomes prime minister; Singh, Poilievre give concession speeches
BLOG: Carney becomes prime minister; Singh, Poilievre give concession speeches
B.C. premier says he won't be running for federal NDP leadership
B.C. premier says he won't be running for federal NDP leadership
Singh faces questions of dropping NDP support, lack of B.C. rally
Singh faces questions of dropping NDP support, lack of B.C. rally