B.C. municipalities fast-track borrowing with ‘silent consent’ tool

Alternative Approval Process gains traction, but critics say it weakens public accountability

When the District of Saanich proposed borrowing $150 million earlier this year to redevelop its aging municipal works yard, it didn’t seek approval through a referendum.

Instead, council used B.C.’s Alternative Approval Process (AAP), a mechanism that allows governments to assume public consent unless at least 10 per cent of eligible voters formally object.

By the June deadline, more than 10,000 residents had submitted objection forms — enough to stop the borrowing plan.

Across B.C., the AAP is being used more frequently by municipalities to fast-track costly infrastructure projects. At least nine processes have been initiated so far in 2025, matching the total recorded for all of 2024. Projects range from recreation facilities and sewer upgrades to land purchases and operations centres.

Among the municipalities using the AAP this year are Saanich, Kelowna, Prince George, and the cities and districts within the Capital Regional District, Regional District of Nanaimo, Columbia Shuswap, and Okanagan-Similkameen.

Efficient or erosive?

The process is outlined in B.C.’s Community Charter and is considered a cost-effective alternative to a referendum. Local governments must publish notices for at least 30 days and distribute elector response forms. If fewer than 10 per cent of voters object, the proposal proceeds without a formal vote.

The Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs says the AAP offers several benefits, including reduced administrative costs, faster timelines, and an early gauge of public sentiment. The ministry provided background information for this story, but did not provide any official statements. The provincial government is not considering changes to the AAP process at this time.

However, critics say the system lacks transparency and risks sidelining meaningful public engagement.

“It’s a form of negative-option voting, and that’s simply wrong – especially for major infrastructure projects,” said John Treleaven, chair of the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria. “If you don’t respond, your silence is counted as approval. That flips the democratic principle on its head.”

Public backlash varies

In Kelowna, the city used an AAP in 2023 to borrow $241 million for a major recreation centre replacement and two new activity hubs. Just over 4,100 objections were submitted – far below the roughly 12,000 required to halt the plan.

Mayor Tom Dyas defended the process, saying the city held multiple open houses and met all notification requirements. Still, not everyone was satisfied.

“A lot of people don’t even know this is happening,” said resident Renee Del Colle, who canvassed neighbourhoods to raise awareness about the project.

In Saanich, council successfully used AAPs to approve smaller loans for park, sewer, and drainage upgrades. But when it proposed borrowing $150 million for the works yard redevelopment, opposition swelled.

“We try to stay on top of what’s happening in Saanich, so we were aware it would come forward as an AAP,” said Nancy Di Castri, president of the Save Our Saanich Neighbourhood Society. “It kind of feels like an end run around the public. Most people don’t know it’s happening – and under the AAP, silence is consent.”

Her group organized about 50 volunteers to canvass door to door.

“We’d ask if people were aware of the AAP – 99 out of 100 weren’t. Once they understood what was happening, most were eager to sign.”

Di Castri said the opposition wasn’t against updating the aging yard, but questioned the scale of the proposal.

“The plan included soil remediation, closure of the garden waste drop-off, prepping for future infrastructure, and setting the site up for a 99-year lease with a developer. Our position was: Why are taxpayers paying for that?”

Roughly 12 per cent of eligible voters submitted objection forms — more than enough to stop the plan.

Errors — not opposition

The City of Nanaimo attempted to use the AAP twice to fund a new operations centre, but both efforts were withdrawn due to mistakes in public notices.

“The alternative approval process requires precision,” said Coun. Ben Geselbracht. “If you make a misstep, it can undermine public trust and derail the project.”

Nanaimo eventually proceeded with a scaled-back, $90-million version of the project, funded through borrowing and repaid via property taxes. Council has since advocated for making AAPs optional for essential infrastructure.

Calls for reform

The ministry’s AAP Guide recommends municipalities provide unbiased information, disclose full project costs, and ensure the process is clearly communicated. Early engagement through public meetings and open houses is also encouraged.

Still, concerns persist.

“When I submitted my form in the CRD’s recent AAP, I got no confirmation,” Treleaven said. “Five days later, I submitted another – and only then received acknowledgment. That kind of uncertainty undermines confidence.”

He likened AAPs to the negative-option billing model once used by cable TV providers – and later struck down by the Supreme Court of Canada.

“If it’s not acceptable for selling TV packages, it shouldn’t be acceptable for public decision-making."

Treleaven said municipalities need to invest in communication if they choose to use the AAP.

“Sure, it’s cheaper than a referendum – but that’s no excuse to cut corners. People need to understand what’s being proposed and how they can respond.”

He and others are calling for reforms to the Local Government Act.

Tough calls ahead

With infrastructure needs growing and budgets tight, B.C. municipalities are relying more on the AAP. But increased use has brought increased scrutiny.

Some critics are advocating for several reforms, including making referenda mandatory for large-scale borrowing, reducing the threshold for objections to below 10 percent, and allowing more time for electors to respond.

“For $150 million, asking the public through an AAP isn’t enough,” said Di Castri. “It would’ve been more fair to put it to a vote.”

She also questioned the project’s urgency.

“They’ve been talking about fixing those buildings since 1998,” she said. “Suddenly it’s urgent? It’s not the public’s fault nothing was done sooner.”

The Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs says it has no plans to revise the 10 per cent threshold or submission rules – for now.

Still, the conversation around public engagement and municipal accountability continues.

“Public engagement has been steadily diminishing over the years,” said Di Castri. “The AAP felt like the final straw.”

– With files from Black Press Media publications