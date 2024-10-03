B.C. NDP Leader David Eby unveils party platform in Surrey

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby unveiled his party's platform Thrusday

The B.C. NDP pledges to provide more Crown land for non-market and co-op housing and raise the housing speculation tax among measures to boost housing.

The party revealed these planks as part of a party platform released this morning in a suburban neighbourhood of Surrey.

According to figures provided by the party, the platform would add just under $3 billion to the projected deficit of $9.6 billion in 2025-26. Government expects $490 million in additional revenues based on fast-tracking critical mineral mines, increases to B.C. Hydro's capital plan and economic activity from tax cuts.

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby announced the platform in the riding of Surrey-Serpentine River, where former RCMP officer Baltej Singh Dhillon is running for the his party against B.C. Conservative and former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner, and independent Jim McMurtry.

The location — a quiet suburban street near an elementary school — can be read as a signal to voters in the fast-growing suburbs of Metro Vancouver that will likely decide the election.

Eby had announced other elements of his housing platform before hand, including plans to subsidize 40 per cent of 25,000 housing units across B.C.

The B.C. NDP becomes the second party to release its election platform after the B.C. Greens had released theirs on Tuesday in Victoria. Conservative Leader John Rustad did not give a specific date when his party would roll out its fully-costed platform, but this morning promised additional announcements in the coming days.

Some elements of the NDP's new housing policies remain uncertain, starting with the size of the housing speculation tax, which currently applies to 13 communities and has raised $81 million for affordable housing across B.C.

It is also not clear yet how much new Crown land a future B.C. NDP government plans to make available, or how much more housing would be created.. Government staff have been creating an inventory of potential lands for the past two years.

Other housing elements of note include the elimination of 'no pet' clauses for purpose-built rental apartment buildings and "cracking down on the inflated cost of buying a home" with details to be announced later.

The party pledged to expand the eligibility of Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters and increase the senior's supplement by $50 to $149 per month. Other signature policies include a $1,000 tax cut for 90 per cent of families, starting first with a rebate next year, then a permanent tax cut in 2026. Eby had first announced that measure last week.

Otutside housing, notable promises include $500 million to create more spaces for child care, free menopause treatment with a figure yet to be announced, a naloxone availability expansion, and the building B.C.'s first-ever addictions treatment centre for construction workers. The party is also pledging to build a second RedFish Healing Centre along with additional satellite facilities.

On the economic front, the B.C. NDP pledges to: create a clean economic transition fund with revenues raised from oil and gas development; double electricity generation by 2050; and boost the forestry sector by reviewing the stumpage system among measures including planting 300 million trees every year.

More to come...