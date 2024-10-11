B.C. NDP Leader Eby touts housing legislation on Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby is spending Friday on Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby Friday (Oct. 11) appeared to usher in the final phase of the campaign during a stop in Comox, where he did not make any major new policy announcement. He instead used the occasion to tout his government's housing legislation, while also facing questions about a regional drug bust during which police seized suspected fentanyl shaped into dinosaurs and Lego bricks.

Speaking in the backyard of a Comox home, Eby highlighted the province-wide legalization of secondary suites. Local NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard (Courtenay-Comox) joined him during the occasion.

Eby also cited other pieces of legislation designed to increase density and curb housing speculation, but did not announce any new substantial policies. He instead used the occasion to warn would-be voters about the Conservative Party of B.C. under Leader John Rustad.

“We know there's a lot more to do, but we’re finally starting to turn a corner and see prices and rents come down," Eby said. " John Rustad has a 20-year record of defending the old status quo on housing. His plan would take us back to the failed policies that got us in this mess in the first place – making homes more expensive, not less."

Eby's appearance in Comox comes with advanced voting underway and little more than a week left in the campaign.

"This is a confirmation of what we are doing as an integrated platform, an integrated set of commitments to British Columbians about how we are going to make housing more affordable for them," he said, when asked what was new in his appearance. He added that the cost of housing has been one of the key issues in this election campaign and British Columbians need to know where the parties stand.

Eby delivered his speech in the backyard of Comox resident Lisa Payne, and her multi-generational household. Payne said legislative changes have allowed her to turn her home into a multi-unit home for her immediate family.

"I'm just so grateful for the things for the things that David Eby and the B.C. NDP are taking action to make this happen, so young people can fulfill the dream of owning a home in the community that they grew up in, so families have a chance to get ahead and not just get by."

Eby will also visit Campbell River Friday as part of his swing across the northern half of Vancouver Island, the second such trip during the campaign. This raises the question of whether this can be read as a sign that he is worried about losing ridings with a history of voting B.C. NDP.

"It's a sign I don't take anything for granted," he said. "I show up for Vancouver Islanders."

Eby criticized Rustad for not participating in a television debate specifically dealing with issues facing Vancouver Island, the most populated region in B.C. outside Metro Vancouver.

"I want to make sure that people in Courtenay-Comox, people of North Island, people of Vancouver Island, people of the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan, the Interior, the North, that I'm on their side. I''m not on the side of billionaires and you've got to show up."

Eby also called out Rustad for not participating in a leader's debate organized by the Surrey Board of Trade. Eby was the only leader to attend that conference in person with Furstenau participating by video.

Rustad, who campaigned Thursday on Vancouver Island including NDP strong-holds in Greater Victoria, said a scheduling challenge prevented him from being at the Surrey event. "We made four different stops on (Vancouver Island), connected with hundreds of people on the Island as part of the campaigning. Unfortunately, we can't be everywhere and I know there were about 25 people that came to the Surrey Board of Trade (event)."

Rustad said he would have loved to participate in the debate. "But I have said this for my candidates as well, the priority for us is to connect with people on the doorstep, connect with people around the province and make sure they understand the stark difference between the seven years of destruction from the NDP versus the hope and prosperity that we are bringing with the Conservative Party of British Columbia."

Elenore Sturko, Conservative candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale, Thursday highlighted reporting that Campbell River RCMP found drugs that resembled dinosaurs and LEGO bricks when they executed search warrants on Sept. 25.

"David Eby built his career (and) personal brand off protecting the very criminals that are killing our kids," she wrote. "He is unfit to lead. Time for Common Sense Change."

When asked about the seizure, Eby called it "profoundly disturbing" in thanking police. "We are making sure that the RCMP have the tools they need to arrest the criminals distributing this toxic and poisonous drug supply throughout our province, killing people. We are seizing the homes and the cars of the gangsters. We are profiting from it. They are not walking into casinos with bags of cash anymore with impunity. They are in court right now and we are taking their stuff and we have got to do more."