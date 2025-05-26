First Nations leaders, environmental groups make last-minute plea to kill Bill 15

The B.C. NDP's controversial Infrastructure Projects Act will have its final vote no later than May 28

First Nations leaders and environmental advocates are mounting a last-ditch effort to convince Premier David Eby to pull the NDP government’s controversial infrastructure bill before a forced vote in the legislature that must happen no later than Wednesday (May 28).

“The era of trust between Premier Eby and First Nations chiefs is over,” Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom said at a news conference on Monday (May 26) morning held by several First Nations chiefs and environmental organizations, Stand.Earth and Ecojustice.

Bill 15, or the Infrastructure Projects Act, would expedite permitting for hospitals and schools, as well as provincially significant housing and resource projects. A closure notice has been given for the bill, meaning it must come to a final vote by Wednesday evening.

“This week is the last opportunity for MLAs to reconsider passing Bill 15 in its current rushed and poorly drafted form,” said Andhra Azevedo, a lawyer for Ecojustice.

This bill and a similar one to expedite energy projects, Bill 14, have received staunch opposition from First Nations leaders and local government officials who say the legislation would undermine their roles in permitting processes.

Chief Mungo Knox, of the Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw Kwagu’ł community of Tsaxis in Fort Rupert, said Monday the bill would bypass the environmental assessment process, as well as consultation.

Tom said he decided to vote for the NDP despite being a longtime B.C. Greens supporter, but “the actions of the NDP right now are not what I voted for."

Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom speaks outside the Royal BC Museum in Victoria Monday (May 26), calling for B.C.'s controversial Bill 15 to be withdrawn. He was joined by Stand.Earth and Ecojustice. (Mark Page/Black Press Media)

Tom said the bill has “no clear limits, no binding safeguards, no commitment to co-governance with the rights holders." He added Eby's approach is "Trust us, bro" and called Eby a "snake-oil salesman."

Tom is also the vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) and has taken part in several meetings with Premier David Eby and First Nations leaders.

“Mr. Eby’s been dismissive,” Tom said of the meetings. “Hasn't been too inclined to hear our concerns, to make time with us, to hear what we have to say.”

There was another briefing for First Nations leaders on Monday morning. Hugh Braker, the political executive for the First Nations Summit, said he had attended the meeting, and First Nations leaders were told it is too late to “tinker” with the bill.

Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma has defended Bill 15, saying consultation will be done as the government crafts regulations using the powers given by this legislation. The regulations are where “the rubber hits the road” with this legislation, Ma said repeatedly in recent weeks.

On Thursday (May 22), the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the First Nations Leadership Council held a virtual joint news conference also calling for the bill to be withdrawn. The groups referred to the bill as overreaching and rushed.

B.C. Greens have also said they won't be supporting the bill.