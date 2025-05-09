 Skip to content
B.C. non-profit increases protected area on Vancouver Island by 100 acres

The fundraising campaign to raise $294,000 ran until April 9
Robin Grant
The Nature Trust of British Columbia has raised enough money to buy 100 acres of floodplain forest along the Xwésam (Salmon) River near Sayward, expanding the existing conservation complex to 1,037.8 acres (420 hectares).

The fundraising campaign to raise $294,000 kicked off in February and ran until April 9.

"The river and estuary you've helped protect are teeming with life – it provides vital habitat for some of the province's iconic species, including the majestic great blue heron, the northern pygmy owl and the Roosevelt elk," reads the media release. 

“The risk of losing towering Sitka spruce, grand fir, western redcedar and Douglas-fir in this floodplain forest to development is real and the need to purchase and protect this vital habitat is urgent,” says Dr. Jasper Lament, the non-profit's CEO, in a February media release. “Trees in this forest are up to 120 years old and five Pacific salmon species, steelhead and blue-listed cutthroat throat depend on the Xwésam (Salmon) River." 

The river and estuary serve as essential habitats for several of the province's most iconic species, such as the great blue heron, the northern pygmy owl, and the Roosevelt elk, which is the largest subspecies of elk in North America.

About the Author: Robin Grant

I am deeply passionate about climate and environmental journalism, and I want to use my research skills to explore stories more thoroughly through public documents and access-to-information records.
Read more

