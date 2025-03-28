B.C. non-profit raising nearly $300K to increase protected area on Vancouver Island

As of March 27, the non-profit has raised $71,619 of its $294,000 goal.

The trees in this forest area are up to 120 years old and five Pacific salmon species, steelhead and blue-listed cutthroat throat depend on the Xwésam (Salmon) River, says Nature Trust of British Columbia.

The Nature Trust of British Columbia has a goal to raise $294,000 by April 9 to buy about 100 acres of floodplain forest along the Xwésam (Salmon) River near Sayward north of Campbell River.

Purchasing this 105.6 acre parcel of land would help to conserve and expand the non-profit's existing Salmon River Estuary Conservation Complex, increasing its total area to 1,037.8 acres (420 hectares), according to the conservation non-profit organization's website.

“The risk of losing towering Sitka spruce, grand fir, western redcedar and Douglas-fir in this floodplain forest to development is real and the need to purchase and protect this vital habitat is urgent,” says Dr. Jasper Lament, the non-profit's CEO, in a media release. “Trees in this forest are up to 120 years old and five Pacific salmon species, steelhead and blue-listed cutthroat throat depend on the Xwésam (Salmon) River."

The river and estuary serve as essential habitats for several of the province's most iconic species, such as the great blue heron, the northern pygmy owl, and the Roosevelt elk, which is the largest subspecies of elk in North America.

To donate, visit the website.