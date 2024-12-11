B.C. not maintaining service levels as senior population grows: Advocate

1.1 million British Columbians are over the age of 65

The province's seniors advocate says the good news is B.C. seniors are living longer and staying healthy longer.

But the bad news is service levels are not being maintained year over year despite a growing aging population, B.C. seniors advocate Dan Levitt said Wednesday (Dec. 11) during the release of his office's 2024 Monitoring Seniors Services report.

Levitt said services are getting worse, and some are going backward in several areas.

“Unfortunately, despite government investment in seniors’ services, we continue to fall behind meeting many basic needs. There is less home care, long-term care beds, rent subsidies and subsidized seniors housing available today per population compared to five years ago," he said.

Levitt added it's "particularly worrisome" when the province's senior population has grown 45 per cent over the past 10 years. B.C.'s population is about 5.5 million. About 1.1 million are over the age of 65 and more than 130,000 are over the age of 80.

This is Levitt's first report since the provincial election in October.

“The new government must develop an action oriented, measurable cross-ministry seniors’ plan that defines how it will meet the growing needs of a population we have known for decades will access significant public services as they age."

The report focused on key services in the province, from healthcare and housing to transportation and reports to police. Levitt said it highlights where seniors' needs are being met and where improvements are most needed. Monitoring Seniors Services was first published in 2015 and is updated each year.

New in the 2024 report is that the population of those 85-plus increased 10 per cent and those over the age of 65 rose 15 per cent.

Levitt added his office plans to release a report on long-term care in the new year.

More to come.