B.C. nurse suspended after faking medical records to divert narcotics

Agreement includes restricting the nurse's access to handling of narcotics, benzodiazepines, controlled substances

A B.C. nurse is suspended for one week for diverting narcotics from work for personal use and for falsifying medical records to conceal their diversion, the college of nurses and midwives says.

A notice posted by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives Tuesday (Nov. 5) that a licensed practical nurse, whose name was withheld, falsified medical records and left the impression that that patients were requiring more narcotic medication than what was actually administered. It happened between December 2022 and February 2023.

The notice says it "potentially could have resulted in patient harm," adding that the nurse also has a "history of narcotic diversion and regulatory intervention for the very same concerns."

The nurse, the notice says, was diagnosed with and admitted to a disability with a causal relationship to the practice issues through an independent medical evaluation.

The nurse also agreed to comply with treatment recommendations and terms from the inquiry committee.

A panel of the inquiry committee approved a consent agreement between the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and the licensed practical nurse.

Beyond the one-week suspension, the consent agreement also included: a public reprimand; that the nurse be enroled in a medical monitoring agreement for 36 months with regular reports of compliance to the college, and the first 24 months much be with an independent medical monitoring agency; a limit restricting the nurse's access to and handling of narcotics, benzodiazepines controlled substances; a limit that they not act as the nurse-in-charge, work night shift, have supervision over students or be involves in staff orientation for six months.

The agreement also includes a limit that the nurse not work overtime for 12 months.

The notice says the agreement will remain in place for a minimum of four years of continuous nursing practice.