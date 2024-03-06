B.C. nurse suspended for punching ER patient, throwing charcoal at them

Regulatory college says nurse struck patient after being assaulted by them himself

A B.C. nurse has been suspended for assaulting a vulnerable emergency room patient.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says New Westminster resident Errol Latchman threw activated charcoal at his patient and then punched them in the face, while on shift in August 2023.

The regulatory college says Latchman only took such actions after the patient first assaulted him, but that his behaviour was unacceptable, nonetheless.

Latchman has agreed to a one-month suspension of his nursing registration. He’s also required to complete a remedial course on anger management and ethics.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives issued the decision on March 1.

