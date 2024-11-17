 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. nursing student attacked with knife during 1st clinical placement

The patient was arrested at the hospital
The Canadian Press
web1_221017-bpd-codesilver_1
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The president of the B.C. Nurses’ Union says a student nurse was attacked with a knife during her first clinical experience at Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. following reports of an assault inside the hospital, which left the 37-year-old victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vancouver police spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison says a 48-year-old man, who was a patient at the hospital, was arrested.

Addison says the suspect was later released from custody and went into the secure care of the hospital since he required further medical and psychiatric care.

Adriane Gear, president of the B.C. Nurses’ Union, says it’s a “terrifying incident” not only for the injured nursing student but also for other staff, and the employer is required to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the health care worker is now recovering at home.

Addison says police will forward a report to Crown counsel to recommend charges.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

Heavy rain and strong winds hitting B.C.’s south coast over the weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds hitting B.C.’s south coast over the weekend
Man believed to be targeted survives gunshot in Kamloops, no one arrested: RCMP
Man believed to be targeted survives gunshot in Kamloops, no one arrested: RCMP
'Historic' signing between Okanagan-Similkameen First Nations, local governments
'Historic' signing between Okanagan-Similkameen First Nations, local governments