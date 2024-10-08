B.C. officials make dozens of seizures of Australia-bound methamphetamine

Canadian border officials made 60 seizures between March and August

Canadian border officers in British Columbia made 60 seizures of methamphetamine destined for export to Australia between March and August.

The Canadian Border Services Agency says the seizures totalled nearly 400 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and close to 1,300 litres of a liquid form of the drug.

The agency says the liquid was seized in June in a single-day operation at the Fraser Surrey Dock, southeast of Vancouver.

The crystal meth was found in separate seizures at the Tsawwassen container examination facility, the international mail centre and international cargo operations, and at passenger operations facilities at Vancouver International Airport.

The border services agency says a total of 85 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized at the mail centre in 54 separate incidents between April and August.

It says the investigation has been handed over to the RCMP in B.C. who will be working with the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force.