 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. on the road to dropping second road test for Class 5 licence

Government says it is making the changes to the so-called graduated licensing program to remove unnecessary barriers
Wolf Depner
Wolf Depner
12975783_web1_180801-TDT-M-trail-icbc
The B.C. government has tabled leglsiation that would eliminate the requirement for a second road test to get a Class 5 license. But the change won't come into effect until 2026 assuming passage. (Black Press Media file photo)

New drivers will be able to hit the road faster in 2026 under proposed changes to the graduated licensing program. 

Drivers with a Class 7 novice licence and a clean driving record won’t need to take a second road test to get a Class 5 licence under legislation tabled Wednesday. 

Drivers moving toward a Class 5 licence will instead now be subject to a new 12-month restriction period during which they must demonstrate safe driving behaviour. 

Under the current system introduced in the late 1990s, would-be drivers 16 years and older must first pass a knowledge test and undergo vision screening to get their learner's licence, also known as the L designation.

They can take their first road test after at least a year of practice with a qualified supervisor. If they are successful, they secure a novice's licence, also known as the N designation. They can then apply for their full licence after having had their N designation for at least two years of safe driving on their own with no prohibitions.

This final step also requires a second road test.

More to come.. 

 

Wolf Depner

About the Author: Wolf Depner

I joined the national team with Black Press Media in 2023 from the Peninsula News Review, where I had reported on Vancouver Island's Saanich Peninsula since 2019.
Read more

Related

Snowfall boosts ICBC claim numbers in Surrey, Langley
Snowfall boosts ICBC claim numbers in Surrey, Langley