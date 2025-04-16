B.C. on the road to dropping second road test for Class 5 licence

Government says it is making the changes to the so-called graduated licensing program to remove unnecessary barriers

New drivers will be able to hit the road faster in 2026 under proposed changes to the graduated licensing program.

Drivers with a Class 7 novice licence and a clean driving record won’t need to take a second road test to get a Class 5 licence under legislation tabled Wednesday.

Drivers moving toward a Class 5 licence will instead now be subject to a new 12-month restriction period during which they must demonstrate safe driving behaviour.

Under the current system introduced in the late 1990s, would-be drivers 16 years and older must first pass a knowledge test and undergo vision screening to get their learner's licence, also known as the L designation.

They can take their first road test after at least a year of practice with a qualified supervisor. If they are successful, they secure a novice's licence, also known as the N designation. They can then apply for their full licence after having had their N designation for at least two years of safe driving on their own with no prohibitions.

This final step also requires a second road test.

More to come..