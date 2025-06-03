B.C. opens 2nd involuntary care facility

Maple Ridge facility will hold 18 people in 2 homes, which follows the previous 10 announced at Surrey Pretrial

The province opened its second dedicated involuntary care facility on Tuesday (June 3), with this one located in Maple Ridge.

"It's for people living with complex mental health disorders who need long-term therapeutic care in a supportive home-like environment," Health Minister Josie Osborne said at the opening of the homes at the Alouette Homes, next to the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women.

The addition of these 18 beds fulfills the first step of an NDP re-election promise to provide some form of involuntary care for people suffering from concurrent mental health and addiction disorders. Premier David Eby is relying on Dr. Daniel Vigo, a psychiatrist and public health specialist, to lead the way and provide advice on expanding the use of involuntary care in B.C.

"These homes are the first of their kind," Vigo said. "Before Alouette, there was no housing alternative for them due to the extreme complexity of the mental and substance use disorders."

The first facility to open was at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre, catering to up to 10 people already in the custody of law enforcement.

More to come.