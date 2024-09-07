B.C. orders coroner's inquest into death of Surrey's Tori Dunn

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says circumstances are a matter of 'public interest and safety'

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of Tori Dunn.

“The circumstances of this case are a matter of public interest and safety," Farnworth said in an emailed statement to the Surrey Now-Leader. "Because of this, I have directed a coroner’s inquest into this case. Once the coroner’s investigation has gathered sufficient evidence, an inquest jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath and make findings regarding the facts of her death."

Any legal proceedings in connection to a death must be completed before a coroners investigation can be completed, notes the BC Coroners Service website.

Dunn, 30, was killed in Surrey's Port Kells neighbourhood on June 16.

Adam Mann was charged with second-degree murder on June 28. Mann is currently in court on three unrelated charges. None of these charges have been proven in court, and a publication ban currently covers the details of those charges.

Mann is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 20 for a hearing.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Tori Dunn. This terrible crime has caused unimaginable pain for her family and friends, and the person responsible needs to be brought to justice. The people of British Columbia need answers, and I am committed to doing everything I can to provide them,” Farnworth said.

Elenore Sturko, MLA for Surrey South and Conservative Party of B.C. candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale, had emailed Farnworth on Friday (Sept. 6) asking for a coroner's inquest. Sturko has been following the case closely and was outside Surrey provincial court on Friday at the request of Tori's father, Aron.

A coroner's inquest is a formal court proceeding conducted by a presiding corner before a jury that is publicly held to review the circumstances of how someone died.

"An inquest can reveal information and/or gaps in services that, if addressed, may help prevent future deaths in similar circumstances," states the BC Coroners Service online.

The jury will hear the facts surrounding the death of Tori, including the how, when, where, and "by what means" she died and the classification of her death. They will hear from witnesses and have a chance to ask them questions.

The jury will then make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. However, the jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

-With files from Jacqueline Gelineau