B.C., Ottawa remain in talks for disaster relief funding for 3 communities

Federal minister addresses flood mitigation concerns, end of supply-and-confidence agreement with NDP

Harjit Sajjan, Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness, said Ottawa remains in discussion with B.C. after rejecting applications from three B.C. communities for federal disaster relief.

Speaking at an unrelated event in Victoria, Sajjan addressed a question about Ottawa's decision to reject the respective applications from Abbotsford, Merritt and Princeton to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund for rebuilding dikes and other key infrastructure damaged in the November 2021 floods and for providing future protection.

Sajjan, the federal Liberal MP for Vancouver South, said the applications did not fit DMAF, but discussions are ongoing with the local community to look at other funding programs.

Without giving a definitive time frame, he said discussions about the nature of the work that needs to be done and how to phase it out given its size and scope continue.

Sajjan's comments come after the respective mayors of the three communities, as well as Premier David Eby, had criticized Ottawa for its decision.

Sajjan, who was in Victoria to announce $3.5 million in economic development funding, also weighed in on the federal NDP's decision to cancel the supply and confidence agreement signed with the federal Liberals, who are currently governing as a minority government.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who is also the MP for Burnaby-South, announced the demise of the agreement Wednesday. Signed in March 2022, it was set to expire in June 2025.

“The fact is, the Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to fight for people,” Singh said in a video. “They cannot stop the Conservatives. But we can.”

When asked whether Canadians will head to the polls anytime soon, Sajjan sidestepped the question of timing in saying that Canadians elected the current government to govern.

"I can tell you that we as a government are going to continue in a minority government, to keep working for Canadians, work with all parties for the betterment of Canada."

While Sajjan acknowledged that Singh's decision was surprising, he also said it's "worrisome for Canadians to see the leader of the (federal) NDP to basically succumb to the bullying of Pierre Poilievre."

He also argued that the deal delivered several new policies, including dental care and better access to medicine.

The federal Conservative Leader had previously called on Singh to end the agreement, a pre-condition for any future election with the federal Conservatives riding high in the polls.

Current polls show the federal Liberals under Justin Trudeau far behind the federal Conservatives, who welcomed the end of the agreement and are now calling on New Democrats to help bring down the federal Liberal government.

But experts have also pointed out that the end of the agreement will not automatically lead to an election.

New Democrats are also struggling in the polls and face the risk of losing several seats to the federal Conservatives. Experts suggest that federal New Democrats want to put some distance between them and the unpopular Liberal government and achieve additional policies by raising the stakes.

Singh, for his part, has not said whether he would support a non-confidence motion but also said that an election has become more likely.

– With files from The Canadian Press