B.C. pair charged with trafficking drugs disguised as dog treats

Cash, drugs and guns seized by Transit Police from man and woman from Surrey

A man and a woman who allegedly disguised drugs as dog treats have been charged with trafficking drugs in Surrey.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrested two individuals who they say were suspected of carrying firearms and trafficking illicit drugs around Surrey and in the transit system.

"It was quickly determined that the suspects posed a serious risk to public safety due to their access to firearms and fentanyl that was disguised to look like dog treats," the release from Const. Amanda Steed from Transit Police.

Cops seized numerous items from the suspects, they shared, including 3.4 kilograms of fentanyl, 28.7 grams of cocaine, five firearms, body armour, diamond jewelry, nearly $37,000 in cash and a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta vehicle.

A man and a woman, both from Surrey, have been charged. They cannot be named due to a publication ban, the release notes.

The individuals have been charged with 10 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of trafficking a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm without a licence.

“The volume of fentanyl seized equaled nearly 2 million lethal doses, which is alarming, given that we are in the midst of an opioid crisis in B.C. To have it be processed using molds designed for dog treats meant that this potentially deadly substance was disguised to make it appear benign to anyone who came across it," Steed said.

One of the suspects has been released with "strict conditions" but is under 24-hour house arrest, while the other suspect remains in custody ahead of their new court date. Transit Police did not disclose if it was the man or woman who remains in custody.