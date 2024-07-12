B.C. pair found dead in a boat floated off Nova Scotia

Bodies believed to be a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man reported missing June 18

Police say a man and a woman from British Columbia were found dead in a boat that washed ashore on Nova Scotia’s Sable Island on Wednesday, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax.

An RCMP news release says Parks Canada contacted police around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday after a three-metre-long inflatable boat washed ashore on the island with two deceased people on board.

Police say they think the boat is a lifeboat from a larger vessel named Theros.

The release says the bodies are believed to be a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from B.C. who were reported missing on June 18 to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, which runs search and rescue efforts in Eastern Canada.

Police say the pair left the harbour in Halifax on June 11, en route to the Azores archipelago in Portugal.

The Mounties say Nova Scotia’s medical examiner service is working to identify the bodies.