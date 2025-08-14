B.C. parents sue school district over Indigenous teen's suicide

Surrey Schools, Fraser Health named in lawsuit over 2023 death of Felicity Donovan

South Surrey mother Laura Donovan outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Aug. 12, when a Notice of Claim was filed against the Surrey school district and Fraser Health in connection with the December 2023 death by suicide of her daughter, Felicity.

Warning: This story deals with teen suicide and contains details that may be distressing to some readers.

South Surrey parents who lost their teenaged daughter to suicide in December 2023 are taking the Surrey school district and Fraser Health Authority to court, alleging negligence, breach of duty and bad faith in connection with their daughter's death.

In a notice of claim filed Aug. 12 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, Laura and David Donovan assert that the health authority, the school district, an Elgin Park Secondary school counsellor and an official with Fraser Health's risk management services failed their daughter in the weeks and months leading up to her death – "including obligations to act in a culturally safe manner" – and after, "engaged in a pattern of conduct intended to minimize or conceal their liability."

"The Defendants knew or ought to have known that Felicity was an Indigenous youth experiencing mental health challenges and suicide risk, and that timely, coordinated, culturally safe intervention was required," the claim states.

The 16-year-old Elgin Park Secondary student was found unresponsive in her bedroom just days before Christmas 2023.

According to the Donovans' statement of facts, the teen had just a few months earlier "disclosed a recent suicide attempt, an ongoing suicidal plan and feelings of isolation due to a lack of culturally safe support" with a school counsellor.

The parents told Peace Arch News in 2024 that Felicity had been struggling for some time with depression and had been participating in the health authority's START program, which provides services for children and youth who are experiencing mental health and/or substance-use crises.

Connecting with a START team member weekly since late October 2023, the teen wasn't offered an alternative when a mid-December appointment was cancelled. She died days later.

In September 2024, Fraser Health's director of regional mental health and substance use services confirmed Felicity's death prompted a change to how unexpected absences of START employees are handled.

In explaining why the family – Felicity's two sisters, Laura-Jane and Cordelia, are also named as plaintiffs – decided to take court action, the Donovans said they've been stonewalled by both institutions when it comes to getting at "Felicity's truth"; in finding out why mistakes happened in her care and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

"It's come to that point where we feel the only place we can get truth is in court," David told PAN Thursday (Aug. 14).

And while Felicity is at the centre, the concerns "absolutely" extend further, the parents said.

"That's the thing, is I don't know how many children before her have experienced this type of thing that she has gone through, and I don't know how many since her have fallen through these cracks, and that's the thing that concerns me and this is basically why I'm doing this," said Laura.

"It's systemic, and we need systemic change, for sure."

The Donovans said they gave both institutions "every opportunity" before choosing court.

In addition to general, aggravated, punitive, charter and special damages, relief sought by the Donovans includes a formal apology, and for the court to order mandatory Indigenous-led mental health and suicide-prevention training for all relevant school district and Fraser Health staff.

They're seeking a full public accounting of what happened; and systemic changes to protect all students, especially Indigenous youth.

"This if Felicity's truth we're looking for," said Laura. "The truth, and systemic change."

The parents said a package of emails, documents and internal reports that prove their allegations will be presented as evidence.

They have also created a website outlining the path that led them to court.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. As of Thursday morning (Aug. 14), the school district and health authority had not been served with the court documents.

In an emailed statement responding to PAN's request for comment, the school district said only that it "does not comment on ongoing legal matters or matters involving individual students."

RESOURCES: Mental health and suicide crisis support