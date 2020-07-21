Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.. (Black Press Media files)

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

The province is considering bringing in a free pass system for day-use of popular BC Parks to reduce crowding and maintain physical distancing.

In an email Monday (July 20), BC Parks said “the most popular parks pose some unique challenges” as it reopens areas around the province. Many BC Parks reopened for day-use on May 14, and others on June 1, but some of the busier ones, including Garibaldi, Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park and Joffre Lakes remain shut.

READ MORE: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

“Ever since we closed parks, we have been working on a phased approach to reopen, working together so people can enjoy parks while managing issues of public safety and the health of the environment,” BC Parks said in a statement.

“A proposed free day-use pass program is one approach we have been considering to support the next phase of a safe and managed parks reopening.”

According to the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, more than 26 million people visit B.C.’s parks each year. In a recently released report, the society said COVID-19 “highlighted the deep cracks in a faulty system” that made it inevitable that parks would close down due to the pandemic.

“Parks are becoming increasingly overcrowded, with a marked increase in degraded and aging infrastructure,” the report stated.

“Park staff need resources to monitor visitors and the natural systems around them, from campgrounds to water quality to wildlife management.”

READ MORE: ‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC ParksCoronavirusparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Saanich police looking for boat stolen from driveway in broad daylight
Next story
B.C. family recounts ‘experience of a lifetime’ catching huge sturgeon

Just Posted

Island Health sees biggest COVID-19 case jump since April

Four new cases recorded on July 20

Central Saanich police looking for boat stolen from driveway in broad daylight

The theft took place Friday, July 17 between 7:40 and 9:30 a.m.

Saanich looking into removal of 93 trees for daycare construction

Saanich Neighbourhood Place hopes to resolve issue, resume work soon, executive director says

Colwood approves plans to expand Royal Bay development

Up to 2,100 homes, amenities, transit hub planned for Latoria lands

Greater Victoria cyclists to ‘Everest’ Bear Mountain Parkway to help KidSport

Jackson Bocksnick and Ethan Pauly plan to pedal big hill 62 times to match Everest’s elevation

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Centre said it received a phone call that ‘appeared to originate from health authorities’

B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister has $1.5 billion to share in September

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

A record 175 people died in June of illicit-drug overdoses

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Vancouver Island firefighters mourn one of their own

Volunteer firefighter Lt. Ron Suits remembered as one who loved to help others

Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max

Delores Kachanoski bought her winning ticket at Petro-Canada in south Nanaimo

Dead black bear washes up on Thetis Island

Conservation officer determines it had been in the ocean for a long time

Most Read