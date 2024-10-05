B.C. party leaders Eby, Rustad make duelling announcements in Vernon

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby and Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad are campaigning in the Okanagan Saturday

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby campaigned Saturday morning in Vernon. Eby's health care announcement coincided with an announcement from Conservative Leader John Rustad to improve B.C.'s wildfire response made mere kilometres away in Vernon at roughly the same time.

1 / 1 B.C. NDP Leader David Eby campaigned Saturday morning in Vernon. Eby's health care announcement coincided with an announcement from Conservative Leader John Rustad to improve B.C.'s wildfire response made mere kilometres away in Vernon at roughly the same time. Advertisement

BC NDP Leader David Eby pledged to improve health care in rural B.C. by offering financial incentives and cutting red tape, while BC Conservative Leader John Rustad pledged to improve provincial efforts to fight wildfires.

Both announced their respective pledges at around the same time Saturday morning mere kilometres apart in Vernon. Eby spoke near Kin Beach with Lake Okanagan as background while Rustad spoke near an insurance business in Vernon's north end.

Eby started off by announcing a $75 million program to forgive the loans of B.C. trained medical graduates who chose to stay in rural communities for five years. He also announced steps to speed up the licensing of medical professionals trained outside of B.C.; cut red tape for doctors looking to work across health authorities and expand the scope of midwives to administer the morning-after pill among other measures.

Eby said the measures will help communities like Merritt and others dealing with emergency-room closures.

BC NDP candidates Harwinder Sandhu (Vernon-Lumby), Loyal Wooldridge (Kelowna Centre) and Anna Warwick Sears (Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream) joined him in making the announcement. Vernon Mayor Cumming was among the audience listening to Eby's announcement.

Eby's appearance in Vernon coincided with Rustad's appearance where he pledged to improve efforts to fight wildfires.

"First and foremost, we want to make sure that we put a significant effort into (wildfire) prevention," Rustad told a crowd of roughly 50 supporters. "That means we want to be focused on interface areas, making sure that we do some thinning, make sure that we remove fuel loads, do the work that's needed to help prevent fires from becoming a catastrophe going into communities."

The Conservatives announced three key components of their wildfire management plans, the first being "prioritizing prevention over firefighting," which the party says will include investing in forest management and new technologies to reduce wildfire risks before they start.

The Conservatives also said they will conduct a comprehensive fire management review, as well as a plan for private and public investment in fire prevention in which the government would foster public-private partnerships to encourage investment in fire prevention technologies, forest management and fire-resistant infrastructure.

Asked what the price tag of his party's wildfire management plan would be, Rustad said a precise target hasn't been set but he expects spending on prevention alone to be "in the hundreds of millions on an annual basis."

Rustad said a goal of his party will be to ensure that local crews are able to get involved in firefighting work without government getting in the way, while making sure they have the training and support they need. He gave examples of past fires — including one in his Nechako Lakes riding from a couple years ago — that got out of control after local crews were not cleared to assist.

Rustad highlighted the wildfire challenges in the Okanagan, which has seen increased wildfire frequency and intensity in recent years.

Rustad had also campaigned on Friday in Kelowna with area candidates Gavin Dew (Kelowna-Misson) and Kristina Loewen (Kelowna Centre).

With files from Brendan Shykora