B.C. party leaders tapped for panel discussion in Surrey

Three community organizations are hosting the meeting in advance of the Oct. 19 provincial election

Ahead of the provincial election this October, three community organizations are holding an all-candidates meeting for provincial leaders in Surrey.

The organizations, which all work to support individuals with diverse social needs, have invited the three major party leaders — David Eby of the B.C. NDP, Conservative Party leader John Rustad and Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau — for a panel discussion on Sept. 26.

"We have seen mass change and growth, which comes with many different challenges. This is an opportunity for party leaders to share directly with the community how they will address these concerns," states an email about the event from Seeds of Change, one of the organizations involved.

Others included in the organization are DiverseCity Community Resources Society and the Black, African, Caribbean (BAC) Advisory.

Seeds of Change advocates for food security in Surrey for people of all backgrounds, while the BAC is a collective of Black organizations in the city that advocate for their voices and experiences to influence policies. DiverseCity supports refugees, immigrants, youth and more by running inclusive programs.

All three panelists participating will be provided questions on various topics, particularly on social issues in Surrey and the province as a whole. The event is open to the general public to attend.

So far, organizers say Rustad and Furstenau are expected, while Eby's team is expected to respond soon.

Being held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus located at 10285 University Dr., the meeting will commence at 6:30 p.m. for roughly two hours. Doors will open at the engineering building, Room 1002, the lecture theatre on the first floor, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be in-person only, with no livestream.