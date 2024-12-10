B.C. passenger arrested in New Zealand with 10 kg of Christmas-wrapped meth

Border agency said woman in custody after she landed in Auckland on a flight from Vancouver

New Zealand’s border agency says a woman is in custody after arriving on a flight from Vancouver with more than 10 kilograms of methamphetamine wrapped as Christmas presents.

The New Zealand Customs Service says in a news release that the woman arrived in Auckland on Sunday, where she was questioned by officers.

It says they conducted a bag search and found the 10.2 kg of drugs, which the release shows as five parcels in red wrapping paper decorated with snowflakes.

It says customs officials estimate the drugs have a street value of up to NZ$3.8 million, which is about C$3.1 million.

They say the woman has appeared in Manukau District Court and faces charges of importation and possession for supply of a “Class A” controlled drug.

The border agency calls it a “classic attempt” by organized transnational criminals to “exploit the busy travel season.”

“These criminal groups make the mistake of thinking Customs won’t chase smaller targets, but we know that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and we are prepared,” the release says.

“We also have an excellent working relationship with our Canadian partners and collaborate with them closely to, in some cases, stop the drug couriers even before they board a flight here.”