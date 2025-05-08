B.C. pastor praises passing water truck driver who saved his church

Fire broke out in the early hours of April 4, and was extinguished by an AIM Roads worker

Westside Alliance Church's senior pastor is giving thanks to AIM Roads worker Troy Anglois for jumping into action when he saw a fire threatening the church.

Pastor Jared Enns said a fire broke out in the cedars in front of the West Kelowna church on April 4 around 2 a.m.

Thankfully, Anglois had just left the AIM Roads West Kelowna maintenance yard in a water truck to conduct spring road cleaning when he spotted the blaze. Anglois immediately called 911 and then took action into his own hands, using the 2,000 gallons of water from his truck to extinguish the flames.

"We are thankful that the circumstances of that morning took place in their timing by the grace of God and believe that there was no coincidence in the events that led Troy to be on the scene," said Enns.

The church sustained only minor damage of scorch marks and broken windows.

Pastor Enns expressed his gratitude for Anglois, his boss Amanda Marasco who had dispatched him to the route, and to foreman Todd Arkell "for having such a great crew".