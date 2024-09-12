B.C. plans for free menopausal hormone therapy with up to $40M from feds

Agreement also includes funding for diabetes medication, contraception

The province and federal governments plan to partner to provide free menopausal hormone therapy for people in B.C. through a new memorandum of understanding.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday (Sept. 12) that the province will be getting between $30 million and $40 million from the federal government to provide access to the menopause hormone therapy, following the approval of the bill through the Senate. The memorandum of understanding also includes funding to improve contraception and diabetes coverage.

Dix was joined by federal Health Minister Mark Holland at BC Women's Hospital in Vancouver for the announcement.

Holland said the bill, C-64, is still awaiting Royal Assent through the Senate, but once that's complete the two levels of government will enter formal negotiations on the program.

The federal government is signing these memorandums of understanding ahead of the Senate passing the bill, so they can "get these life-saving medications to people as quickly as possible." Holland added he is confident they can sign an agreement with every province and territory prior to April 1, 2025.

Dix said the federal funding was initially part of the federal government's promise to other provinces and territories to provide contraception. However, B.C. was the first province in the country to implement that in 2023, with the federal government following suit.

B.C. decided to take that funding and instead put it toward the menopause hormone therapy, also known as hormone replacement therapy, Dix said.

He added that it will save at least 40,000 women in B.C. about $400 or more a year, on average.

Hormone therapy, according to HealthLinkBC, uses estrogen and progestin, replacing the hormones that drop during menopause. It can come in the form of a pill, patch, gel, spray or vaginal ring.

Dr. Stephanie Rhone, the senior medical director at BC Women's, said menopausal hormone therapy is an essential treatment that can provide much-needed relief for people experiencing symptoms.

"We know that untreated menopausal symptoms have very significant impact on people's health, quality of life and the ability to work," said Rhone, a practising OB-GYN.

Menopause occurs when a person permanently stops having their period, which usually happens around the age of 50m but can begin earlier or later. People reach menopause one year after having no period.

Symptoms can include hot flashes, trouble sleeping and vaginal dryness and symptom severity can vary.