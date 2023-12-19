B.C. police incident that sparked warnings for 3 schools results in arrest

One suspect has been arrested in a police operation in North Vancouver that delayed the start of three area schools.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of an assault at around 5 a.m. Tuesday inside a home in the 1,000 block of Lytton Street.

Police say they safely evacuated people from the home, but called in the emergency response team and a crisis negotiator to deal with the remaining person inside the home.

RCMP say in a statement that the large police response was needed due to “the mental state of the suspect and potential for violence.”

The suspect was arrested hours later without incident, and the RCMP say there was no risk to the public.

The North Vancouver School District had posted notices on the websites of nearby Windsor Secondary as well as Blueridge and Seymour Heights elementary schools, notifying parents that the start of school was being pushed to 10:30 a.m.

The notice says the delay is “due to a significant police presence and heavy traffic in the area,” and the RCMP “have confirmed there is no immediate threat.”

