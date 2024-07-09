B.C. police rescue man being swept down Fraser River in inflatable dinghy

Police say the man only had an oar to row against the current as the boat's motor wasn't working

New Westminster police pulled a man in distress from the Fraser River over the weekend.

Officers were patrolling the river on Sunday (July 7) when they saw a man in a small inflatable dinghy being swept down the river by a fast-moving current, according to a news release Tuesday. The officers saw the motor on the boat wasn't working and the man only had an oar to row against the current.

The officers got the police boat "as close as possible" to the man and secured a tow line, and he was at the dock "in a matter of minutes."

New Westminster police are reminding people who spend time in and around the waterways to familiarize themselves with how to stay safe, including wearing a properly fitted lifejacket, using a radio and boating respectfully.