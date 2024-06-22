B.C. police seek suspects after people shot at, hit with BB gun pellets

Suspects are described as teenage boys, about 15 to 16 years old

Police in Port Moody are looking for suspects after people reported being hit by BB gun pellets, with one person being injured.

Port Moody police were called to the area of David Avenue and Forest Park Way (East) around 8 p.m. Friday (June 21) for a report of two teenage boys with an "airsoft-style rifle, randomly shooting at passing vehicles," according to a release Saturday.

Port Moody officers, with the help of Coquitlam RCMP, went to the area and found a pedestrian who had been hit by a BB gun pellet. The person had minor injuries.

Const. Sam Zacharias also said Port Moody Police Department is aware of a social media post where another passerby was hit with what is believed to be a BB pellet.

Officers didn't find the suspects, who are both described as Caucasian, about 15 to 16 years old, with slim builds and dark hair. One was wearing a blue collared shirt with buttons, while the other was wearing blue jeans.

Police say the teens might have run away into a nearby trail at Noons Creek.