B.C. police seize suspected fentanyl shaped into dinosaurs, Lego bricks

A trio of search warrants executed by the Campbell River RCMP on Sep. 25 have resulted in an arrest. RCMP have charged Leah Lewis with drug trafficking and production offences. She is still in custody.

Two searches were conducted in the 900 block of Island Highway South, while a third was in the 600 block of Nursery Road.

Police found 1.6 kilograms of Fentanyl, over 180 grams of cocaine, over 290 grams of methamphetamine, a small number of dilaudid pills, cash, and weapons, which included firearms. Police also seized suspected fentanyl that was "diluted, dyed, flavoured and moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes at one of the locations."

Five other people are under investigation, and the RCMP say they may face trafficking charges.