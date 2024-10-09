 Skip to content
B.C. police watchdog investigates 2022 arrest of paralyzed man in Kelowna

The IIO is asking anyone with video footage to contact them
Jen Zielinski
13181828_web1_180326-LAT-M-IIO-image
The IIO has cleared Surrey RCMP of any wrongdoing after a woman died in custody earlier this year. (File photo)

The arrest of a paralyzed man in Kelowna back in August 2022 is now under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to come forward. 

The event unfolded after police received a report of the driver of a red Ford F150 pickup truck slurring his words and blocking traffic in an alley.

According to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., the Ford drove away as officers arrived and before they could speak to the driver. 

Then just before 10 p.m., RCMP spotted the Ford near a fruit stand in the 3000 block of Benvoulin Road. They attempted to arrest the driver who tried to drive away again, injuring one police officer.

After the man was taken into custody, he informed officers he was paralyzed. He was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

However, two years later in August 2024, RCMP were notified that the man’s injuries during the arrest may meet the definition of serious harm as defined in Part 11 of the Police Act. That was when the IIO was brought in to investigate. 

Now the B.C. police watchdog is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the man’s arrest on the night of Aug. 14, 2022, on Benvoulin Road or saw any interaction between officers and the red Ford F150 pickup truck.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the police account as well as whether the man’s injuries do meet the serious harm threshold and, whether any force used was necessary, proportionate, and reasonable under the circumstances,” stated the IIO.

The IIO is asking anyone with video footage or relevant information about the incident to please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

 

 

Jen Zielinski

About the Author: Jen Zielinski

I am a broadcast journalism graduate from BCIT and hold a bachelor of arts degree in political science and sociology from Thompson Rivers University. I enjoy volunteering with local organizations, such as the Okanagan Humane Society.
