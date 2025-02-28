B.C. police watchdog investigates fatal Kelowna crash involving gang task force

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Feb. 27

One person is dead following a serious collision at Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna on Feb. 27.

And, the incident is now being looked into by the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO).

According to the police watchdog, members of the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team were travelling north on Highway 97 in an unmarked police vehicle behind a two-door BMW, at about 6:15 p.m.

“As the BMW reached the intersection with Highway 33, it was then involved in a collision with a southbound Mitsubishi SUV that was turning left to head east on Highway 33,” stated the IIO.

A woman in the Mitsubishi went into medical distress and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital where she later died.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the extent of police involvement and what role, if any, that involvement may have played in the woman’s death.

The IIO is asking anyone who observed or has video footage of the collision to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Kayla Stromsten's grandma, mother, and daughter were all involved in this incident. The grandma died because of the injuries she sustained. Both Stromsten's mother and daughter are in Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

"Kayla will need to take time off work to care for Brooklyn and her Mom. Her mom will be off work and they will both need support with, keeping their bills paid, funeral expenses, counselling for the traumatic incident, and all the other expenses that will arise," stated the GoFundMe, which was created by Jessica Bauer.

The goal is $30,000.